Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) stock is trading 347.90 percent above its 52-week low

TD Securities raised the price target for the Celestica, Inc. (NYSE:CLS) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on July 28, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 28, 2023 by RBC Capital Mkts that upgraded the stock from a Sector perform to an Outperform with a price target of $22 for CLS stock. The research report from CIBC has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Sector Outperform, with a price target set at $25. The stock was upgraded by Argus, who disclosed in a research note on August 18, 2022, from Hold to Buy and set the price objective to $14. In their research brief published July 27, 2022, Citigroup analysts upgraded the Celestica, Inc. stock from Sell to Neutral with a price target of $10.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.96% within the last five trades and 12.59% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 110.90% in the last 6 months and 63.98% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. CLS stock is trading at a margin of 5.97%, 22.77% and 77.46% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.