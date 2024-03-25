Does A Technical Metric Suggest That Despegar.com Corp (DESP) Stock Is Ready To Rise?

Cantor Fitzgerald raised the price target for the Despegar.com Corp (NYSE:DESP) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on March 07, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 11, 2023 by Morgan Stanley that upgraded the stock from an Equal-weight to an Overweight with a price target of $13 for DESP stock. The research report from B. Riley Securities has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $10. The stock was resumed by Citigroup, who disclosed in a research note on August 26, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $12. In their research brief published January 25, 2022, Citigroup analysts upgraded the Despegar.com Corp stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $15.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.92% within the last five trades and 35.94% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 64.92% in the last 6 months and 25.55% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. DESP stock is trading at a margin of 24.00%, 29.88% and 49.04% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.