Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) Stock Price Settled at $0.88: What’s Resulting?

Telsey Advisory Group lowered the price target for the Fossil Group Inc (NASDAQ:FOSL) stock to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on February 27, 2020, according to finviz. The research report from Telsey Advisory Group has reiterated the stock to Market Perform, with a price target set at $12. The stock was reiterated by Telsey Advisory Group, who disclosed in a research note on February 14, 2019, to Market Perform and set the price objective to $15. In their research brief published February 08, 2019, Telsey Advisory Group analysts reiterated the Fossil Group Inc stock to Market Perform with a price target of $17.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.23 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$1.71, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $1.48, which implies that the company surprised the market by 86.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Sep 2020) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $435.5M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $333.5M and a low estimate of $333.5M.