Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) Stock Price Settled at $54.19: What’s Resulting?

CLSA raised the price target for the Futu Holdings Ltd ADR (NASDAQ:FUTU) stock from “an Underperform” to “an Outperform”. The rating was released on March 18, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 15, 2024 by JP Morgan that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to a Neutral with a price target of $62 for FUTU stock. The research report from JP Morgan has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight, with a price target set at $64. The stock was upgraded by UBS, who disclosed in a research note on January 05, 2024, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $67. In their research brief published January 04, 2024, Morgan Stanley analysts upgraded the Futu Holdings Ltd ADR stock from Underweight to Equal-Weight with a price target of $50.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.11% within the last five trades and 7.35% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -5.08% in the last 6 months and 6.30% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. FUTU stock is trading at a margin of -3.52%, 5.52% and 2.83% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.