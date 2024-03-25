Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO) stock is trading -48.83 percent below its 52-week high

UBS raised the price target for the Hello Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:MOMO) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on April 28, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 14, 2023 by JP Morgan that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Overweight with a price target of $13 for MOMO stock. The research report from Morgan Stanley has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Equal-Weight, with a price target set at $12. The stock was upgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on December 09, 2022, from Equal-Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $9. In their research brief published March 14, 2022, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the Hello Group Inc ADR stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $7.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.69% within the last five trades and -12.46% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -18.13% in the last 6 months and -17.66% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. MOMO stock is trading at a margin of -13.88%, -10.25% and -26.32% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.