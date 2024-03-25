International Game Technology PLC (IGT) Stock Still Strong Despite Competition

Stifel lowered the price target for the International Game Technology PLC (NYSE:IGT) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on March 04, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on March 01, 2024 by Truist that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $30 for IGT stock. The research report from Jefferies has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $29. The stock was upgraded by Susquehanna, who disclosed in a research note on May 11, 2023, from Neutral to Positive and set the price objective to $31. In their research brief published April 20, 2023, B. Riley Securities analysts initiated the International Game Technology PLC stock to Buy with a price target of $43.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.87% within the last five trades and -16.41% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -30.72% in the last 6 months and -20.66% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. IGT stock is trading at a margin of -9.85%, -14.72% and -25.00% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.