Risks and Returns of Uniti Group Inc (UNIT) Stock

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Uniti Group Inc (NASDAQ:UNIT) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underperform”. The rating was released on November 07, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 16, 2020 by Citigroup that upgraded the stock from a Sell to a Neutral with a price target of $10 for UNIT stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has upgraded the stock from Underweight to Equal Weight, with a price target set at $10. The stock was initiated by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on July 15, 2020, to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published May 12, 2020, Raymond James analysts upgraded the Uniti Group Inc stock from Outperform to Strong Buy with a price target of $13.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.22% within the last five trades and 6.36% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 20.88% in the last 6 months and 12.52% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. UNIT stock is trading at a margin of -2.77%, 6.02% and 15.69% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.