Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (GPCR) Stock deserves your attention

JMP Securities raised the price target for the Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR (NASDAQ:GPCR) stock to “a Mkt outperform”. The rating was released on October 19, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from Jefferies has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $41. The stock was initiated by SVB Securities, who disclosed in a research note on February 28, 2023, to Outperform and set the price objective to $33. In their research brief published February 28, 2023, Jefferies analysts initiated the Structure Therapeutics Inc ADR stock to Buy with a price target of $34.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.62 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.29, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.33, which implies that the company surprised the market by -113.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.21. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.19 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.22.