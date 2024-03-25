The Technical Story of First Foundation Inc (FFWM) Stock

Raymond James raised the price target for the First Foundation Inc (NYSE:FFWM) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Strong buy”. The rating was released on January 05, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 03, 2023 by Wedbush that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Neutral with a price target of $6 for FFWM stock. The research report from Piper Sandler has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $16. The stock was downgraded by DA Davidson, who disclosed in a research note on October 26, 2022, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $18. In their research brief published July 11, 2022, B. Riley Securities analysts downgraded the First Foundation Inc stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $21.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.05 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.03, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.02, which implies that the company surprised the market by 66.70%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.01. This is an average of 5 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.07 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.06. According to 5 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $56.55M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $62.67M and a low estimate of $50.87M.