TPI Composites Inc (TPIC) Stock: Thought Concerns

Raymond James raised the price target for the TPI Composites Inc (NASDAQ:TPIC) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Mkt perform”. The rating was released on October 03, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on July 27, 2023 by ROTH MKM that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Neutral with a price target of $10 for TPIC stock. The research report from Johnson Rice has downgraded the stock from Accumulate to Hold, with a price target set at $10. The stock was downgraded by Craig Hallum, who disclosed in a research note on July 27, 2023, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $11.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.31 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.88, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $1.19, which implies that the company surprised the market by 135.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.74. This is an average of 12 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.53 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$1.17. According to 11 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $293.07M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $327.1M and a low estimate of $246.91M.