Western Alliance Bancorp (WAL) Stock Experiences Incredible Growth

Barclays raised the price target for the Western Alliance Bancorp (NYSE:WAL) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on March 08, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 30, 2024 by Wells Fargo that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal weight with a price target of $72 for WAL stock. The research report from Citigroup has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $61. The stock was resumed by Piper Sandler, who disclosed in a research note on August 25, 2023, to Overweight and set the price objective to $60. In their research brief published June 28, 2023, Deutsche Bank analysts initiated the Western Alliance Bancorp stock to Hold with a price target of $41.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.09% within the last five trades and 5.34% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 35.83% in the last 6 months and -2.08% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. WAL stock is trading at a margin of 5.71%, 1.85% and 20.98% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.