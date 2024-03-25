What’s best: jumping in or staying out? Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (HTZ) Stock

BofA Securities raised the price target for the Hertz Global Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:HTZ) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on March 19, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 08, 2024 by Morgan Stanley that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal-weight with a price target of $10 for HTZ stock. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $11. The stock was downgraded by Deutsche Bank, who disclosed in a research note on January 25, 2024, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $9. In their research brief published January 19, 2024, Jefferies analysts downgraded the Hertz Global Holdings Inc. stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $8.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.69% within the last five trades and 0.55% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -51.59% in the last 6 months and -26.78% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. HTZ stock is trading at a margin of -3.34%, -9.29% and -40.19% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.