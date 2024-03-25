Why Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK) Stock down -3.36% in Last Week?

HSBC Securities raised the price target for the Playtika Holding Corp (NASDAQ:PLTK) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 22, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 18, 2024 by BofA Securities that downgraded the stock from a Neutral to an Underperform with a price target of $8 for PLTK stock. The research report from Citigroup has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $11. The stock was initiated by HSBC Securities, who disclosed in a research note on July 25, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $15.80. In their research brief published July 07, 2023, BofA Securities analysts upgraded the Playtika Holding Corp stock from Underperform to Neutral with a price target of $13.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.1 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.17, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.07, which implies that the company surprised the market by -41.20%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.16. This is an average of 11 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.19 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.13. According to 10 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $641.59M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $655.5M and a low estimate of $620.94M.