Why Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:VIPS) Stock down -3.48% in Last Week?

Citigroup raised the price target for the Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR (NYSE:VIPS) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on January 23, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 15, 2023 by Citigroup that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $20 for VIPS stock. The research report from JP Morgan has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Overweight, with a price target set at $18. The stock was upgraded by Daiwa Securities, who disclosed in a research note on March 29, 2023, from Neutral to Outperform and set the price objective to $17.30. In their research brief published February 24, 2023, UBS analysts upgraded the Vipshop Holdings Ltd ADR stock from Neutral to Buy with a price target of $17.50.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.48% within the last five trades and -0.95% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 14.62% in the last 6 months and 2.72% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. VIPS stock is trading at a margin of -6.12%, -1.40% and 2.08% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.