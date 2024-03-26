A leader in the success game: Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (PSNY) Stock

Piper Sandler lowered the price target for the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR (NASDAQ:PSNY) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on March 15, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Piper Sandler has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $3. The stock was downgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on September 07, 2023, from Equal Weight to Underweight and set the price objective to $3. In their research brief published August 01, 2023, R. F. Lafferty analysts initiated the Polestar Automotive Holding UK PLC ADR stock to Buy with a price target of $9.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 7.10% within the last five trades and 26.72% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -25.89% in the last 6 months and -29.96% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PSNY stock is trading at a margin of -1.19%, -6.90% and -39.06% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.