A Tale from the Dusty Corner: Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) Stock

KeyBanc Capital Markets raised the price target for the Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) stock to “a Sector weight”. The rating was released on March 21, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Loop Capital has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $40. In their research brief published October 16, 2023, Truist analysts initiated the Klaviyo Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $42.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.09 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.08, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.01, which implies that the company surprised the market by 12.50%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.11. This is an average of 14 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.12 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.09. According to 14 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $201.94M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $202.54M and a low estimate of $201M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.48% within the last five trades and -10.28% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -23.18% in the last 6 months and -10.28% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. KVYO stock is trading at a margin of -1.54%, -4.19% and -10.43% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, KVYO deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -35.01 percent below its 52-week high and 12.40 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Klaviyo Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $6.64 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 44.89. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 7.27, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 90.12 percent of Klaviyo Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 9.66 percent are held by financial institutions. Weisman Tony, the Director at Klaviyo Inc (KVYO) has sold 33,333 shares of firm on Feb 29 ’24 at a price of $25.97 against the total amount of $0.87 million. In another inside trade, SUMMIT PARTNERS L P, 10% Owner of Klaviyo Inc (NYSE:KVYO) sold 1,770,318 shares of the firm on Oct 23 ’23 for a total worth of $50.14 million at a price of $28.32. An inside trade which took place on Oct 23 ’23, 10% Owner of Klaviyo Inc Accomplice Fund I, L.P. sold 637,049 shares of firm against total price of $18.04 million at the cost of $28.32 per share.