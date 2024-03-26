Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) Stock initiated by HSBC Securities

HSBC Securities raised the price target for the Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 18, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on August 22, 2023 by Jefferies that upgraded the stock from a Hold to a Buy with a price target of $50 for APP stock. The research report from BTIG Research has upgraded the stock from Neutral to Buy, with a price target set at $34. The stock was upgraded by BofA Securities, who disclosed in a research note on May 17, 2023, from Neutral to Buy and set the price objective to $27. In their research brief published February 23, 2023, UBS analysts downgraded the Applovin Corp stock from Buy to Neutral with a price target of $16.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0.49 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.35, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.14, which implies that the company surprised the market by 40.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.56. This is an average of 12 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.77 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.41. According to 15 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $970.43M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $980M and a low estimate of $961.92M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.53% within the last five trades and 26.50% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 92.27% in the last 6 months and 68.84% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. APP stock is trading at a margin of 14.18%, 35.66% and 80.26% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, APP deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -1.20 percent below its 52-week high and 430.51 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 291.57. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Applovin Corp’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 19.85 percent and the profit margin is 10.81 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 65.69 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $24.83 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) is 72.43. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 23.22. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 7.56 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 19.64, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 52.78 percent of Applovin Corp shares are owned by insiders, and 39.71 percent are held by financial institutions. Chen Herald Y, the President & CFO at Applovin Corp (APP) has sold 150,000 shares of firm on Mar 14 ’24 at a price of $63.04 against the total amount of $9.46 million. In another inside trade, Stumpf Matthew, Chief Financial Officer (CFO) of Applovin Corp (NASDAQ:APP) sold 2,775 shares of the firm on Mar 14 ’24 for a total worth of $0.18 million at a price of $63.30. An inside trade which took place on Mar 11 ’24, Director of Applovin Corp Vivas Eduardo sold 1,268 shares of firm against total price of $77281.0 at the cost of $60.95 per share.