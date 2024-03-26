Are Galera Therapeutics Inc’s (GRTX) stock prices rising too high?

Piper Sandler lowered the price target for the Galera Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:GRTX) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on August 10, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Underperform, with a price target set at $2. The stock was resumed by Credit Suisse, who disclosed in a research note on April 26, 2021, to Outperform and set the price objective to $15. In their research brief published December 16, 2020, Credit Suisse analysts upgraded the Galera Therapeutics Inc stock from Neutral to Outperform with a price target of $15.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.55% within the last five trades and 20.43% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 26.41% in the last 6 months and 70.99% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. GRTX stock is trading at a margin of -3.48%, 10.24% and -70.31% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.