Are Options A Good Investment Right Now? Nuvation Bio Inc (NUVB) Stock

Jefferies lowered the price target for the Nuvation Bio Inc (NYSE:NUVB) stock from “a Buy” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on January 06, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from BMO Capital Markets has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform, with a price target set at $2.50. The stock was initiated by H.C. Wainwright, who disclosed in a research note on May 04, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $14. In their research brief published October 15, 2021, BTIG Research analysts resumed the Nuvation Bio Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $16.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.44% within the last five trades and 26.40% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 69.17% in the last 6 months and 53.06% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. NUVB stock is trading at a margin of 2.30%, 20.05% and 40.51% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.