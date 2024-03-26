Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) stock Reported Profit Margin of -98.48 percent in Last Year: Is Defensible?

Argus raised the price target for the Beyond Meat Inc (NASDAQ:BYND) stock from “a Sell” to “a Hold”. The rating was released on February 29, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Mizuho has downgraded the stock from Neutral to Underperform, with a price target set at $5. The stock was initiated by TD Cowen, who disclosed in a research note on September 13, 2023, to Underperform and set the price objective to $10. In their research brief published April 14, 2023, BMO Capital Markets analysts resumed the Beyond Meat Inc stock to Market Perform with a price target of $16.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -4.57% within the last five trades and 1.54% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -17.05% in the last 6 months and -15.46% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BYND stock is trading at a margin of -5.88%, 4.80% and -19.39% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.