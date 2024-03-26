Can Dyne Therapeutics Inc (DYN) Stock rise from its doldrums?

H.C. Wainwright raised the price target for the Dyne Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:DYN) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 20, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 27, 2023 by Raymond James that upgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Strong buy with a price target of $27 for DYN stock. The research report from Oppenheimer has initiated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $34. The stock was initiated by Guggenheim, who disclosed in a research note on January 26, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $33. In their research brief published July 20, 2022, Chardan Capital Markets analysts initiated the Dyne Therapeutics Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $17.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.84% within the last five trades and 14.35% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 186.69% in the last 6 months and 113.26% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. DYN stock is trading at a margin of -2.73%, 13.25% and 88.57% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.