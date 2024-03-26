Global Mofy Metaverse Ltd (NASDAQ:GMM) Stock lower -81.90% in This Year: What’s Happened?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.09% within the last five trades and -50.00% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. GMM stock is trading at a margin of -45.49%, -56.89% and -84.89% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, GMM deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -93.47 percent below its 52-week high and 55.38 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.