JP Morgan raised the price target for the Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) stock to “”a Neutral””

JP Morgan lowered the price target for the Lyell Immunopharma Inc (NASDAQ:LYEL) stock from “an Overweight” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on August 28, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 14, 2022 by Morgan Stanley that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal-weight with a price target of $7 for LYEL stock. The research report from Goldman has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $7. The stock was initiated by H.C. Wainwright, who disclosed in a research note on October 17, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $12. In their research brief published July 12, 2021, Morgan Stanley analysts initiated the Lyell Immunopharma Inc stock to Overweight with a price target of $25.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -7.69% within the last five trades and -19.67% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 31.51% in the last 6 months and -4.00% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LYEL stock is trading at a margin of -20.63%, -11.14% and -12.71% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.