Novavax, Inc. (NVAX) Stock to return to profitability in the near future

B. Riley Securities raised the price target for the Novavax, Inc. (NASDAQ:NVAX) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on August 09, 2023, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 20, 2023 by TD Cowen that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Market perform with a price target of $10 for NVAX stock. The research report from B. Riley Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $10. The stock was reiterated by B. Riley Securities, who disclosed in a research note on January 09, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $37. In their research brief published December 30, 2022, H.C. Wainwright analysts reiterated the Novavax, Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $110.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.42% within the last five trades and -9.07% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -32.54% in the last 6 months and -2.63% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NVAX stock is trading at a margin of -7.53%, 5.08% and -24.86% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.