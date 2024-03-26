Scotiabank Assigned “a Sector outperform” Rating to Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) Stock

Scotiabank raised the price target for the Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp (NYSE:LAAC) stock from “a Sector perform” to “a Sector outperform”. The rating was released on March 22, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 11, 2024 by Deutsche Bank that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $6.50 for LAAC stock. The stock was initiated by Deutsche Bank, who disclosed in a research note on October 18, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $11. In their research brief published October 05, 2023, Stifel analysts initiated the Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp stock to Buy with a price target of $18.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $7.85 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.04, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $7.81, which implies that the company surprised the market by 19,525.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.07. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.25 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.01. According to 1 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $18.5M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $18.5M and a low estimate of $18.5M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.50% within the last five trades and 23.21% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -30.54% in the last 6 months and -23.58% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LAAC stock is trading at a margin of 1.59%, 6.89% and -21.80% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, LAAC deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -46.87 percent below its 52-week high and 29.95 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 0.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $800.89 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 6.29. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.97, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 24.88 percent of Lithium Americas (Argentina) Corp shares are owned by insiders, and 22.06 percent are held by financial institutions.