Surf Air Mobility Inc (SRFM) Stock Experiences Incredible Growth

Piper Sandler raised the price target for the Surf Air Mobility Inc (NYSE:SRFM) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on September 08, 2023, according to finviz.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.01% within the last five trades and -8.07% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -53.33% in the last 6 months and -14.14% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SRFM stock is trading at a margin of -8.87%, -17.56% and -29.68% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.