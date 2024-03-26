The future looks bright for AXT Inc (AXTI) Stock

Craig Hallum raised the price target for the AXT Inc (NASDAQ:AXTI) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on February 23, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 23, 2024 by B. Riley Securities that upgraded the stock from a Neutral to a Buy with a price target of $3.80 for AXTI stock. The research report from Craig Hallum has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $5.50. The stock was initiated by Needham, who disclosed in a research note on June 27, 2022, to Buy and set the price objective to $8. In their research brief published November 04, 2021, Wedbush analysts initiated the AXT Inc stock to Outperform with a price target of $11.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.09% within the last five trades and 21.76% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 100.00% in the last 6 months and 91.84% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AXTI stock is trading at a margin of 0.25%, 37.66% and 69.21% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.