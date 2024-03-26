The James River Group Holdings Ltd (JRVR) Stock expansion path ahead

Compass Point raised the price target for the James River Group Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:JRVR) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 22, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on November 09, 2023 by Truist that downgraded the stock from a Buy to a Hold with a price target of $15 for JRVR stock. The research report from Keefe Bruyette has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Mkt Perform, with a price target set at $14. The stock was downgraded by Barclays, who disclosed in a research note on November 09, 2023, from Equal Weight to Underweight and set the price objective to $12.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.46% within the last five trades and -22.19% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -45.83% in the last 6 months and -9.43% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. JRVR stock is trading at a margin of -4.40%, -8.40% and -35.09% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.