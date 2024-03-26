Using Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) Stock as an income source, let’s make some money!

UBS raised the price target for the Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) stock to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on March 20, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 07, 2024 by TD Cowen that reiterated the stock to a Market perform with a price target of $12 for ULCC stock. The research report from BofA Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Neutral, with a price target set at $6. The stock was downgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on January 08, 2024, from Overweight to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $8. In their research brief published October 27, 2023, Deutsche Bank analysts downgraded the Frontier Group Holdings Inc stock from Buy to Hold with a price target of $5.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of $0 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.23, which indicates the company beat its estimate by $0.23, which implies that the company surprised the market by 100.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.18. This is an average of 12 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.15 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.2. According to 8 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $854.13M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $864.99M and a low estimate of $839M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.22% within the last five trades and 7.89% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 63.33% in the last 6 months and 41.33% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. ULCC stock is trading at a margin of 4.45%, 16.85% and 20.43% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ULCC deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -27.53 percent below its 52-week high and 140.13 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -21.68. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Frontier Group Holdings Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -2.56 percent and the profit margin is -0.36 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 2.01 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.71 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 8.23. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.48 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 3.37, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 81.59 percent of Frontier Group Holdings Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 21.54 percent are held by financial institutions. Biffle Barry, the CEO at Frontier Group Holdings Inc (ULCC) has sold 15,000 shares of firm on Mar 06 ’24 at a price of $8.21 against the total amount of $0.12 million. In another inside trade, Biffle Barry, CEO of Frontier Group Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:ULCC) sold 151,620 shares of the firm on Mar 05 ’24 for a total worth of $1.17 million at a price of $7.72. An inside trade which took place on Mar 04 ’24, CEO of Frontier Group Holdings Inc Biffle Barry sold 142,154 shares of firm against total price of $1.05 million at the cost of $7.38 per share.