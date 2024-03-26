Viking Therapeutics Inc (VKTX) Stock deserves your attention

Jefferies raised the price target for the Viking Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:VKTX) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 07, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 28, 2024 by Oppenheimer that reiterated the stock to an Outperform with a price target of $116 for VKTX stock. The research report from ROTH MKM has resumed the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $32. The stock was reiterated by Maxim Group, who disclosed in a research note on March 28, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $25. In their research brief published March 17, 2023, Stifel analysts initiated the Viking Therapeutics Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $22.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 9.22% within the last five trades and 84.90% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 437.19% in the last 6 months and 284.18% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. VKTX stock is trading at a margin of -5.63%, 52.82% and 209.17% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.