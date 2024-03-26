What are the chances of the Sunpower Corp (SPWR) Stock tortoise growing into a hare?

Guggenheim raised the price target for the Sunpower Corp (NASDAQ:SPWR) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Sell”. The rating was released on February 16, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on January 11, 2024 by Susquehanna that downgraded the stock from a Positive to a Neutral with a price target of $4 for SPWR stock. The research report from Wells Fargo has downgraded the stock from Equal Weight to Underweight, with a price target set at $4. In their research brief published December 18, 2023, Goldman analysts downgraded the Sunpower Corp stock from Neutral to Sell with a price target of $4.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.87% within the last five trades and -19.18% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -59.65% in the last 6 months and -42.63% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. SPWR stock is trading at a margin of -13.26%, -20.11% and -56.83% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.