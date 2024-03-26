What is Acutus Medical Inc’s (AFIB) Stock Real Technical Picture?

JP Morgan raised the price target for the Acutus Medical Inc (NASDAQ:AFIB) stock from “a Neutral” to “an Underweight”. The rating was released on November 15, 2021, according to finviz. The research report from Canaccord Genuity has upgraded the stock from Hold to Buy, with a price target set at $18. The stock was downgraded by William Blair, who disclosed in a research note on March 19, 2021, from Outperform to Mkt Perform and set the price objective to $19. In their research brief published March 19, 2021, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the Acutus Medical Inc stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $19.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -25.53% within the last five trades and -10.83% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -72.13% in the last 6 months and 4.56% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. AFIB stock is trading at a margin of -0.64%, -1.49% and -57.42% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.