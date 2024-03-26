What’s best: jumping in or staying out? Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (APGE) Stock

BTIG Research raised the price target for the Apogee Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APGE) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on December 20, 2023, according to finviz. The stock was initiated by Stifel, who disclosed in a research note on August 08, 2023, to Buy and set the price objective to $34. In their research brief published August 08, 2023, Jefferies analysts initiated the Apogee Therapeutics Inc. stock to Buy with a price target of $29.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.67% within the last five trades and 86.19% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 211.45% in the last 6 months and 154.40% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. APGE stock is trading at a margin of 13.02%, 48.17% and 133.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.