Where are Investors’ Sentiments? VNET Group Inc ADR (VNET) Stock

BofA Securities lowered the price target for the VNET Group Inc ADR (NASDAQ:VNET) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 19, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from HSBC Securities has downgraded the stock from Buy to Hold, with a price target set at $2.90. The stock was downgraded by Credit Suisse, who disclosed in a research note on September 01, 2022, from Outperform to Neutral and set the price objective to $5.90. In their research brief published May 25, 2022, Goldman analysts upgraded the VNET Group Inc ADR stock from Sell to Neutral with a price target of $6.50.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -3.23% within the last five trades and 18.42% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -43.57% in the last 6 months and -40.10% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. VNET stock is trading at a margin of 5.26%, 2.39% and -32.98% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.