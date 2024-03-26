Why Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) Stock went down -29.45% in Last Year?

Mizuho raised the price target for the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:TERN) stock to “a Buy”. The rating was released on June 22, 2023, according to finviz. The research report from ROTH MKM has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $23. The stock was initiated by BMO Capital Markets, who disclosed in a research note on May 08, 2023, to Outperform and set the price objective to $18. In their research brief published February 14, 2023, JMP Securities analysts initiated the Terns Pharmaceuticals Inc stock to Mkt Outperform with a price target of $17.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 5.51% within the last five trades and -21.03% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 24.18% in the last 6 months and 1.26% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. TERN stock is trading at a margin of -10.74%, -1.90% and -0.46% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.