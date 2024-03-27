Are Palo Alto Networks Inc’s (PANW) stock prices rising too high?

Rosenblatt lowered the price target for the Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on February 21, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on February 21, 2024 by Piper Sandler that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to a Neutral with a price target of $300 for PANW stock. The research report from Northland Capital has downgraded the stock from Outperform to Market Perform, with a price target set at $275. The stock was downgraded by Loop Capital, who disclosed in a research note on February 21, 2024, from Buy to Hold and set the price objective to $300. In their research brief published February 21, 2024, CapitalOne analysts downgraded the Palo Alto Networks Inc stock from Overweight to Equal Weight with a price target of $302.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 2.18% within the last five trades and -5.31% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 26.56% in the last 6 months and -3.86% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. PANW stock is trading at a margin of -1.40%, -10.52% and 6.15% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, PANW deals in the Technology domain. The stock is trading -24.72 percent below its 52-week high and 62.61 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 42.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Palo Alto Networks Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 7.98 percent and the profit margin is 30.24 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 74.05 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $92.63 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) is 44.82. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 46.88. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 12.31 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 21.23, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.30 percent of Palo Alto Networks Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 82.37 percent are held by financial institutions. Klarich Lee, the EVP, Chief Product Officer at Palo Alto Networks Inc (PANW) has sold 60,000 shares of firm on Mar 11 ’24 at a price of $284.33 against the total amount of $17.06 million. In another inside trade, Paul Josh D., Chief Accounting Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc (NASDAQ:PANW) sold 1,050 shares of the firm on Mar 07 ’24 for a total worth of $0.29 million at a price of $280.00. An inside trade which took place on Mar 01 ’24, EVP, Chief Technology Officer of Palo Alto Networks Inc ZUK NIR sold 36,000 shares of firm against total price of $10.86 million at the cost of $301.71 per share.