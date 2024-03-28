Does A Technical Metric Suggest That R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) Stock Is Ready To Rise?

Citigroup raised the price target for the R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) stock from “a Neutral” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on March 20, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Barclays has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $14. The stock was upgraded by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on December 15, 2023, from Equal-Weight to Overweight and set the price objective to $17. In their research brief published December 13, 2023, JP Morgan analysts downgraded the R1 RCM Inc. stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $11.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -1.14% within the last five trades and -10.84% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -13.74% in the last 6 months and 21.95% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. RCM stock is trading at a margin of -4.83%, 9.19% and -4.38% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

As of the close of trading, RCM deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -30.50 percent below its 52-week high and 46.56 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -17.1. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does R1 RCM Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 11.81 percent and the profit margin is 0.15 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 21.32 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $5.46 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) is 1830.99. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 28.86. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.42 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.99, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 64.17 percent of R1 RCM Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 39.54 percent are held by financial institutions. SPARBY JOHN M., the President at R1 RCM Inc. (RCM) has sold 10,046 shares of firm on Mar 07 ’24 at a price of $14.33 against the total amount of $0.14 million. In another inside trade, HENNEMAN JOHN B III, Director of R1 RCM Inc. (NASDAQ:RCM) sold 50,000 shares of the firm on Aug 08 ’23 for a total worth of $0.86 million at a price of $17.17. An inside trade which took place on Jun 12 ’23, Principal Accounting Officer of R1 RCM Inc. Evans Richard B. Jr. sold 17,000 shares of firm against total price of $0.29 million at the cost of $16.84 per share.