Syra Health Corp (SYRA) Stock is expected to generate profits in the near future

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.16 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.09, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.07, which implies that the company surprised the market by -77.80%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0. This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -25.00% within the last five trades and -38.94% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. SYRA stock is trading at a margin of -22.14%, -19.94% and -13.20% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SYRA deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -83.51 percent below its 52-week high and 69.99 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Syra Health Corp’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Allam Sandeep, the President and Chair at Syra Health Corp (SYRA) has bought 294 shares of firm on Dec 14 ’23 at a price of $1.31 against the total amount of $385.0. In another inside trade, Syed Feroz, 10% Owner of Syra Health Corp (NASDAQ:SYRA) bought 175 shares of the firm on Dec 14 ’23 for a total worth of $248.0 at a price of $1.42. An inside trade which took place on Dec 13 ’23, President and Chair of Syra Health Corp Allam Sandeep bought 647 shares of firm against total price of $906.0 at the cost of $1.40 per share.