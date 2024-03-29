Why CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd (NASDAQ:CCTG) Stock Increased 1.40 percent in recent Trade?

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -8.52% within the last five trades and -4.29% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. CCTG stock is trading at a margin of -5.41%, -47.45% and -47.45% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CCTG deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -90.33 percent below its 52-week high and 15.54 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

What Does CCSC Technology International Holdings Ltd’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $32.63 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 24.14, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.