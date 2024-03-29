Will Earnings Beat Estimates? LQR House Inc (LQR) Stock

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$18.8 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$1.6, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$17.2, which implies that the company surprised the market by -1,075.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$1.6. This is an average of 1 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$1.6 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$1.6. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $2.41M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $4M and a low estimate of $820k.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.90% within the last five trades and -27.70% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -92.38% in the last 6 months and -50.61% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. LQR stock is trading at a margin of -14.18%, -22.78% and -89.31% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

As of the close of trading, LQR deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -99.54 percent below its 52-week high and 111.58 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -94.46. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does LQR House Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Dollinger Sean, the Chief Executive Officer at LQR House Inc (LQR) has bought 23,100 shares of firm on Dec 20 ’23 at a price of $4.60 against the total amount of $0.11 million. In another inside trade, Dollinger Sean, Chief Executive Officer of LQR House Inc (NASDAQ:LQR) bought 753,064 shares of the firm on Nov 21 ’23 for a total worth of $58582.0 at a price of $0.08. An inside trade which took place on Aug 23 ’23, Chief Executive Officer of LQR House Inc Dollinger Sean bought 86,400 shares of firm against total price of $0.1 million at the cost of $1.16 per share.