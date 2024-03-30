Cg Oncology Inc. (CGON) Stock Has More Upside Than Fundamentals Suggest

Morgan Stanley raised the price target for the Cg Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) stock to “an Overweight”. The rating was released on February 20, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from Cantor Fitzgerald has initiated the stock to Overweight, with a price target set at $75. The stock was initiated by H.C. Wainwright, who disclosed in a research note on February 14, 2024, to Buy and set the price objective to $75.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Dec 2023) is -$0.67. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.35 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$1.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 6.76% within the last five trades and -1.13% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. CGON stock is trading at a margin of 9.93%, 7.67% and 7.67% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, CGON deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -12.60 percent below its 52-week high and 53.77 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Cg Oncology Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.92 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 38.75 percent of Cg Oncology Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 3.80 percent are held by financial institutions. Decheng Capital Global Life Sc, the 10% Owner at Cg Oncology Inc. (CGON) has bought 400,000 shares of firm on Jan 29 ’24 at a price of $19.00 against the total amount of $7.6 million. In another inside trade, Song Hong Fang, Director of Cg Oncology Inc. (NASDAQ:CGON) bought 263,157 shares of the firm on Jan 29 ’24 for a total worth of $5.0 million at a price of $19.00. An inside trade which took place on Jan 29 ’24, CFO & Secretary of Cg Oncology Inc. Roche Corleen M. bought 2,000 shares of firm against total price of $38000.0 at the cost of $19.00 per share.