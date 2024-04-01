A positive surprise is on the way: ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) Stock

Seaport Research Partners raised the price target for the ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC) stock from “a Buy” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on January 02, 2024, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on October 17, 2023 by Morgan Stanley that downgraded the stock from an Overweight to an Equal-weight with a price target of $14 for ACDC stock. The research report from JP Morgan has downgraded the stock from Overweight to Neutral, with a price target set at $15.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.22 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of $0.02, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.24, which implies that the company surprised the market by -1,200.00%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is $0.05. This is an average of 4 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0.15 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.03. According to 3 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $590.37M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $611.8M and a low estimate of $576M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.24% within the last five trades and 2.70% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -26.67% in the last 6 months and -1.76% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ACDC stock is trading at a margin of 3.96%, 9.00% and -12.63% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ACDC deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -41.62 percent below its 52-week high and 29.41 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -31.2. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does ProFrac Holding Corp’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 8.30 percent and the profit margin is -4.31 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 18.47 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.33 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 5.54. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.51 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.10, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 88.55 percent of ProFrac Holding Corp shares are owned by insiders, and 10.69 percent are held by financial institutions. THRC Holdings, LP, the 10% Owner at ProFrac Holding Corp (ACDC) has bought 630,496 shares of firm on Nov 10 ’23 at a price of $9.63 against the total amount of $6.07 million. In another inside trade, Wilks Farris, 10% Owner of ProFrac Holding Corp (NASDAQ:ACDC) bought 3,409 shares of the firm on Oct 27 ’23 for a total worth of $31516.0 at a price of $9.24. An inside trade which took place on Oct 17 ’23, 10% Owner of ProFrac Holding Corp THRC Holdings, LP bought 603,478 shares of firm against total price of $5.49 million at the cost of $9.09 per share.