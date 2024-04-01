Stay away from BBB Foods Inc (TBBB) Stock or get into it

Scotiabank raised the price target for the BBB Foods Inc (NYSE:TBBB) stock to “a Sector outperform”. The rating was released on March 12, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from UBS has initiated the stock to Buy, with a price target set at $26. The stock was initiated by Morgan Stanley, who disclosed in a research note on March 05, 2024, to Equal-Weight and set the price objective to $22. In their research brief published March 05, 2024, BofA Securities analysts initiated the BBB Foods Inc stock to Buy with a price target of $26.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.02. This is an average of 2 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.04. According to 2 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $763.17M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $772.22M and a low estimate of $754.12M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 4.30% within the last five trades and 13.78% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. TBBB stock is trading at a margin of 8.01%, 11.19% and 11.19% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, TBBB deals in the Consumer Defensive domain. The stock is trading -4.77 percent below its 52-week high and 27.10 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does BBB Foods Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.67 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 52.98.