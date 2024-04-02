downgraded: Leerink Partners Recommends AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANTX) Stock to “a Market perform”

Leerink Partners lowered the price target for the AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANTX) stock from “an Outperform” to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on February 13, 2024, according to finviz. The stock was downgraded by Evercore ISI, who disclosed in a research note on February 12, 2024, from Outperform to In-line and set the price objective to $7. In their research brief published January 04, 2024, JMP Securities analysts initiated the AN2 Therapeutics Inc stock to Mkt Outperform with a price target of $30.

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 12.91% within the last five trades and 26.17% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -76.44% in the last 6 months and -82.01% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. ANTX stock is trading at a margin of 23.52%, -57.45% and -70.28% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ANTX deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -83.08 percent below its 52-week high and 38.24 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 56.7. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does AN2 Therapeutics Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 0.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $111.82 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.90, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 39.55 percent of AN2 Therapeutics Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 54.93 percent are held by financial institutions. Zakrzewski Joseph S, the Director at AN2 Therapeutics Inc (ANTX) has sold 100,000 shares of firm on Jan 18 ’24 at a price of $19.11 against the total amount of $1.91 million. In another inside trade, Aziz Kabeer, Director of AN2 Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:ANTX) sold 100,000 shares of the firm on Jan 16 ’24 for a total worth of $1.97 million at a price of $19.65. An inside trade which took place on Jan 16 ’24, 10% Owner of AN2 Therapeutics Inc Adjuvant Global Health Technol sold 84,093 shares of firm against total price of $1.65 million at the cost of $19.65 per share.