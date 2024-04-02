Why Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) Stock Decreased 0.00 percent in recent Trade?

Wolfe Research raised the price target for the Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) stock to “a Peer perform”. The rating was released on March 01, 2024, according to finviz. The research report from JP Morgan has initiated the stock to Neutral, with a price target set at $5. The stock was initiated by Macquarie, who disclosed in a research note on January 22, 2024, to Outperform and set the price objective to $7.30.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -2.27% within the last five trades and -21.49% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. ALTM stock is trading at a margin of -8.44%, -10.21% and -14.08% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, ALTM deals in the Basic Materials domain. The stock is trading -40.72 percent below its 52-week high and 9.11 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -63.5. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Arcadium Lithium PLC’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $4.63 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 12.02. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.39, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 0.21 percent of Arcadium Lithium PLC shares are owned by insiders, and 0.52 percent are held by financial institutions. Oris de Roa Fernando, the Director at Arcadium Lithium PLC (ALTM) has bought 5,000 shares of firm on Mar 06 ’24 at a price of $4.89 against the total amount of $24450.0. In another inside trade, Marcet Pablo, Director of Arcadium Lithium PLC (NYSE:ALTM) bought 14,034 shares of the firm on Feb 27 ’24 for a total worth of $66662.0 at a price of $4.75.