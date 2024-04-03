A fresh round of sideways trading continues for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) Stock.

Cowen lowered the price target for the Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) stock to “a Market perform”. The rating was released on February 23, 2022, according to finviz. We previously noted in another research note published on April 09, 2021 by Cowen that downgraded the stock from an Outperform to a Market perform with a price target of $12 for SOI stock. The research report from Cowen has reiterated the stock to Outperform, with a price target set at $14. The stock was downgraded by Wells Fargo, who disclosed in a research note on August 13, 2020, from Overweight to Equal Weight and set the price objective to $7. In their research brief published April 15, 2020, Piper Sandler analysts downgraded the Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $8.50.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

This is an average of 0 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is $0 and the low earnings per share estimate is $0.

Invest Like Buffett: Travel Back in Time & Grab This High-Potential Stock Before It Explodes Imagine buying Apple for $1, Amazon for $2, or Tesla for $3. Now, imagine the same opportunity with a hidden gem trading under $3 right now. Our premium newsletter, powered by AI and expert analysis, uncovers these time-travel investment opportunities. Invest like Buffett and profit from undervalued gems before the market catches on. Limited-time offer: Get your first month for just $2.90 and start your journey to wealth creation.

Sponsored

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -0.92% within the last five trades and 1.76% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -18.76% in the last 6 months and 8.79% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. SOI stock is trading at a margin of 2.04%, 8.35% and -3.69% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, SOI deals in the Energy domain. The stock is trading -23.53 percent below its 52-week high and 31.41 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 1.55. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 17.77 percent and the profit margin is 7.87 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of 26.94 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $254.08 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) is 11.20. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 9.01. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 0.87 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 1.22, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 17.81 percent of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc shares are owned by insiders, and 82.63 percent are held by financial institutions. Powell Christopher M, the CHIEF LEGAL OFFICER at Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (SOI) has sold 17,500 shares of firm on Mar 15 ’24 at a price of $8.50 against the total amount of $0.15 million. In another inside trade, THRC Holdings, LP, 10% Owner of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc (NYSE:SOI) sold 40,000 shares of the firm on Dec 08 ’23 for a total worth of $0.32 million at a price of $8.12. An inside trade which took place on Aug 28 ’23, Director of Solaris Oilfield Infrastructure Inc BURKE JAMES R sold 11,236 shares of firm against total price of $0.12 million at the cost of $10.39 per share.