Analysts Projected EPS of -$0.13 in the current quarter for Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) Stock

HSBC Securities raised the price target for the Ballard Power Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDP) stock from “a Hold” to “a Buy”. The rating was released on October 24, 2023, according to finviz. The stock was downgraded by B. Riley Securities, who disclosed in a research note on June 27, 2023, from Buy to Neutral and set the price objective to $5. In their research brief published June 14, 2023, BMO Capital Markets analysts downgraded the Ballard Power Systems Inc. stock from Market Perform to Underperform with a price target of $4.25.

Historical Earnings Surprises and Revenue Forecasts

Profit is the most critical financial performance measure. Every investor in a business is looking forward to the earnings report as stock price to increase when earnings exceed market expectations and progressively decrease when earnings do not meet expectations. The firm reported an earnings per share (EPS) of -$0.16 during the last quarter as opposed to a consensus estimate of -$0.13, which indicates the company missed its estimate by -$0.03, which implies that the company surprised the market by -23.10%. It appears that the average earnings per share estimate for the current quarter (ending in Mar 2024) is -$0.14. This is an average of 13 analysts’ earnings, where the high earnings per share estimate is -$0.11 and the low earnings per share estimate is -$0.17. According to 12 analyst estimates, an average revenue estimate of $16.91M is projected for the current quarter with a high revenue estimate of $20M and a low estimate of $13.5M.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 15.07% within the last five trades and -2.80% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -14.71% in the last 6 months and -15.41% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. BLDP stock is trading at a margin of 7.04%, 1.52% and -15.69% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, BLDP deals in the Industrials domain. The stock is trading -44.89 percent below its 52-week high and 17.67 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -35.83. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Ballard Power Systems Inc.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at -155.72 percent and the profit margin is -173.61 percent, and the company has reported a gross margin of -29.67 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $936.00 million as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 9.14 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.94, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 19.12 percent of Ballard Power Systems Inc. shares are owned by insiders, and 22.23 percent are held by financial institutions.