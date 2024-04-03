There is no better tap than Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (DJT) Stock

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated 3.30% within the last five trades and 32.51% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 214.25% in the last 6 months and 194.86% was added to its value over the previous 3 months. DJT stock is trading at a margin of 15.59%, 17.87% and 125.49% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, DJT deals in the Communication Services domain. The stock is trading -35.00 percent below its 52-week high and 316.13 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is 47.19. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Trump Media & Technology Group Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 0.00 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $1.92 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 7.78, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.