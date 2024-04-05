Is this a gain, a loss, or a throwaway? Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) Stock

Seaport Research Partners raised the price target for the Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) stock from “a Sell” to “a Neutral”. The rating was released on October 23, 2023, according to finviz. The stock was downgraded by Keefe Bruyette, who disclosed in a research note on December 13, 2022, from Outperform to Mkt Perform and set the price objective to $100. In their research brief published October 25, 2021, Piper Sandler analysts downgraded the Independent Bank Corp. stock from Overweight to Neutral with a price target of $88.

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture

The firm’s stock price fluctuated -6.13% within the last five trades and -3.89% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price increased 3.89% in the last 6 months and -21.04% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. INDB stock is trading at a margin of -2.73%, -6.49% and -8.54% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.

As of the close of trading, INDB deals in the Financial domain. The stock is trading -28.06 percent below its 52-week high and 14.27 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is -20.68. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.

What Does Independent Bank Corp.’s Profitability and Valuation Ratios Tell Us About the Stock?

With regard to the profitability of the company, the operating margin is currently at 34.34 percent and the profit margin is 26.05 percent. The profit margin, also known as the revenue ratio or gross profit ratio, is an efficiency figure used to estimate the business’s profitability by comparing net income and sales. The higher the number, the more profits are generated for the company and vice versa.

The stock’s market cap achieved a total value of $2.10 billion as of the last trading session. Market capitalization is the total value of all outstanding shares of a corporation and it is used to measure a company’s market value. The price-to-earnings ratio for Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) is 9.13. The price-to-earnings ratio is a method of assessing corporate values by comparing them to their per-share profit. Forward P/E stands at 10.09. Forward price-to-earnings is calculated using predicted earnings for the next financial year’s P/E determination. The stock has achieved an effective Price-to-Sales Ratio of 2.28 that mirrors the cost to be found for sales by the market. The firm managed a Price-to-Book ratio of 0.73, which equates the market value of a stock with its book value.

Is Insider Trading a Real Thing?

Almost all investors and traders prefer to invest in shares controlled by the management of a corporation as a management company will be more likely to run the business itself and to never conduct things against the management’s desires and will always try to do what is best for their shareholders. Currently, 1.15 percent of Independent Bank Corp. shares are owned by insiders, and 83.98 percent are held by financial institutions. Ruggiero Mark J, the CFO & EVP Consumer Lending at Independent Bank Corp. (INDB) has bought 500 shares of firm on Mar 01 ’24 at a price of $51.09 against the total amount of $25543.0. In another inside trade, Abelli Donna L, Director of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) sold 800 shares of the firm on Feb 29 ’24 for a total worth of $42264.0 at a price of $52.83. An inside trade which took place on Jan 24 ’24, Director of Independent Bank Corp. MISKELL EILEEN C sold 400 shares of firm against total price of $24520.0 at the cost of $61.30 per share.