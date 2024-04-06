NewGenIvf Group Limited (NASDAQ:NIVF) stock is trading -94.20 percent below its 52-week high

The latest trade, Performances and Moving Averages give us the following Picture
The firm’s stock price fluctuated -89.40% within the last five trades and -90.37% within the last 30 trades, which was a significant change from the beginning of this year. Despite the fact that the share price decreased -90.48% in the last 6 months and -90.80% was subtracted to its value over the previous 3 months. NIVF stock is trading at a margin of -89.37%, -90.30% and -90.43% apart from the 20-Day, 50-Day and 200-Day Simple Moving Average prices.
As of the close of trading, NIVF deals in the Healthcare domain. The stock is trading -94.20 percent below its 52-week high and -22.48 percent above its 52-week low. For example, looking both at the price and the high and low measurements of 52 weeks will give you a clearer picture of the direction the price is heading. The firm’s Weighted Alpha is null. A positive weighted alpha indicates the firm has done well over the course of the year, whereas one below 0 indicates that the firm has done poorly.
Here's Your FREE Report on the #1 Small-Cap Uranium Stock of '24.
Small-cap Uranium stocks are booming in 2024! The company we're about to show you is the ONLY small-cap stock in the space that benefits from ALL aspects of the global Uranium industry with none of the risks of running a mine. Smart investors will not be hesitating on this one!
Get the FREE Report with all the details here.
Sponsored